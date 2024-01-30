Interested in initiating or continuing Christian-Muslim dialogue in your community? On April 16 at 2 p.m., join us for a webinar that will inspire you to strive for a deeper understanding of your neighbours and will inform you about the resources that are available to support local conversations and collaborations.

In our time of growing division, distrust and conflict, understanding our neighbours, particularly those of other faiths, is vital. And in our Canadian context, amid a rise in Islamophobia and hate-motivated crimes against Muslims, connections and conversations between Christians and Muslims have never been more important.

In 2020, the Anglican Church of Canada and the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Canada made a joint commitment to encourage their members to reach out in a spirit of dialogue and friendship with their Muslim neighbours by signing and endorsing the A Common Word Between Us and You initiative. The initiative’s website offers a toolkit for Christian-Muslim engagement in the Canadian context and other resources.

In the webinar on April 16, we will learn about the origins of the A Common Word initiative, explore local engagement tools and resources, hear stories from people who have used them in their context and engage in discussion. Register today.